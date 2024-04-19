Letters to the Editor: What Mayor Karen Bass can do right now about L.A. City Hall’s corruption problem

To the editor: In addition to the reforms discussed in your April 12 editorial about L.A. City Hall’s corruption problem, I’ve got one more.

Mayor Karen Bass, whose election I supported as a donor and volunteer, should henceforth refuse to endorse any City Council member who is under an ethics investigation.

This spring, she endorsed Distric 12 incumbent John Lee, despite the fact that he faces 10 ethics charges in the case that sent his predecessor and former boss Mitchell Englander to prison.

An ethics-driven mayor would have instead endorsed his opponent, former Ethics Commission president Serena Oberstein, rather than delivering a slap in the face to my district and to the pursuit of ethics in L.A. by supporting Lee.

Marcy Miroff Rothenberg, Porter Ranch