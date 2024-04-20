Letters to the Editor: Why supporting Trump makes sense to evangelicals

To the editor: I will give columnist LZ Granderson two reasons why people of faith tolerate former President Trump. (“How can evangelicals like Mike Johnson tolerate Trump?” Opinion, April 16)

First, God accomplishes great things through imperfect people. Every one of the leaders of Israel were flawed, some seriously. Even King David had an affair with the wife of one of his elite soldiers, whom he had killed in battle. Not Mr. Nice Guy.

The second reason has nothing to do with religion. The faithful believe that the country was better off under Trump than President Biden.

They go to the store and the gas station and see higher prices. They watch news reports of the crisis on our southern border. They don’t like being told they are bigots and racists because they don’t embrace “woke” culture.

They have made an imperfect and difficult choice between two men and ideologies — but a logical one.

Ronald A. Rosien, Los Angeles

To the editor: Granderson shares what should be deemed the gospel truth about counter-intuitive support Trump enjoys from most evangelical voters — faithfully backing Trump lays bare their making a proverbial deal with the devil.

But evangelicals won’t come right out and say that. Instead, they mutter something like, “Trump, for all his flaws, was (or is) the right man at the right time for the presidency.”

What Trump’s religious supporters really think but won’t voice publicly is that the former president provides their best shot at installing a theocracy while maintaining a nominal democracy.

Let’s pray that it’s not too late for them to repent for their electoral sins.

Gary Dolgin, Santa Monica

To the editor: Evangelical support of Trump makes sense if you look at it as people who are trying to reach a goal. (One such goal would be getting back to a society where everybody knows their place in the hierarchy.)

Then, like-minded people are just the means to that end.

Alan Crawford, Glendale