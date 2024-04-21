Letters to the Editor: Discouraged by Biden and Trump? Toughen up and vote

To the editor: Our voting choices may be “bleak” for some who feel the candidates do not fully represent or excite them. But what is more bleak is voter apathy, especially now in our current state of political upheaval? (“Biden and Trump’s main challenge? The apathetic voters who could decide the election,” April 4)

The ship of state is on fire, and we have people refusing to be part of the bucket brigade. Lives are at stake. But they don’t like the captain, they complain that there are no fire hoses, and why should they have to use buckets? Or they think others will get the job done.

They deliberately forfeit their right to vote. Forfeit a freedom. They neglect, as privileged citizens of the United States, to participate in its governance.

What part of “we the people” do they not understand? This country is our responsibility to keep, to make better. We’ve always had to fight for it.

Darrell Petry, Huntington Beach

To the editor: I am not at all apathetic about the coming election. I do not expect my presidential choice to be perfect — that is unreasonable and impossible.

When I mark my ballot, I will be voting for perhaps the next Supreme Court justice and other federal judges the president will appoint.

I will be expressing my particular view on voting rights, reproductive rights, climate change, healthcare, taxes and Ukraine. I have strong views on all those subjects, which will affect Americans for years to come.

No, I am not apathetic — rather, just the opposite.

I will also be voting for a senator and a representative who best reflect my views. The presidency is not the only important office on the ballot.

Vote!

Ruth Silveira, Los Angeles

To the editor: As an 85-year-old registered independent who has never missed casting a vote for president since I was 21, I found your article on the lack of voter enthusiasm in 2024 to be spot-on.

Over the years, at times a candidate’s intellect, character, charisma or stand on specific issues has influenced my vote. At other times a party’s platform or its social or economic philosophy is the decisive factor in determining my selection at the ballot box.

More often than not, however, I wonder why neither party can do better in picking a nominee, and I wind up voting not for the lesser of two evils, but the least of two “lessers.”

This time, however, I am genuinely concerned that a vote for Trump would be a vote not for the lesser of two evils, but a vote for the evil of two lessers.

Marshall Barth, Encino