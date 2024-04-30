Letters to the Editor: Do college protesters deserve praise, or are they seriously misguided?

LAPD officers stand a line with students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war at USC on April 24.

To the editor: Columnist Mary McNamara is grateful for different lessons than the ones I am learning from the college student protests across the country. (“The crackdown on student protesters shows exactly why we need them,” April 25)

What the students are teaching me is that mob rule is the way to express political opinions. But that’s not the only lesson for which I am supposed to be grateful to these students — there’s also the one about defying authorities who have the legitimate power to enforce rules that the students find inconvenient.

And it’s not just students at elite universities. Bridges can be obstructed and highways blocked for hours with little fear of repercussion.

Advertisement

McNamara may feel celebratory, but I feel more alarm than appreciation over the fact that many Americans believe nations that are the victims of terrorism are not entitled to retaliate as they see fit.

Janet Weaver, Huntington Beach

..

To the editor: McNamara reminds us to pay attention to history, a history that is not far behind us.

It is crucial to understand that despite strong measures in response to people who protested in the days after Hamas’ gruesome attack on Oct. 7 and Israel’s retaliation, most students have learned how to engage in peaceful, long-term protests to make a difference.

What many college administrations cracking down on the protests today fail to acknowledge is that there is solidarity among students of various background for the pro-Palestinian (not antisemitic) cause. Young people can see the issues clearly and, more importantly, raise their voices when needed.

This is an opportunity for meaningful discussion.

Malay Sinha, Moorpark

..

To the editor: McNamara was one-sided in her condemnation of isolated acts of antisemitism by omitting any mention of analogous acts of anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism.

Advertisement

For example, according to reporting by the Intercept, the federal government is investigating the University of Massachusetts Amherst over a complaint that a student showed up to pro-Palestinian rallies and shouted, “Kill all Arabs,” played a recording of the sounds of exploding bombs and tried to ram protesters with an electric scooter.

Worse, in November three Palestinian students in Vermont were shot by someone they believe to be anti-Arab, and in October a 6-year old Palestinian American boy was stabbed to death in Illinois by his mother’s landlord.

Those are extreme examples, but numerous other racist acts against people protesting Israel’s genocide go unreported.

Yes, antisemitism should be condemned by The Times, but so should acts of racism against pro-Palestinian protesters.

David Klein, Northridge

..

Advertisement

To the editor: At age 93, I have witnessed protests for civil rights, women’s rights, against the war in Vietnam and now against the genocidal bombardment of Gaza.

In the past the protesters were almost always vilified and jailed. Today the pattern is repeated.

Adults don’t like to be told by their daughters and sons that the policies they have supported are unjust.

Doris Isolini Nelson, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Pro-Palestinian protesters carry signs and chant, “Stop the genocide of Palestinians.”

Israel has Palestinians in the Knesset (the country’s legislative body) and in the judiciary. That’s hardly genocidal.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Hamas and Iran have made it clear that they want to destroy Israel. That’s clearly genocide, but the protesters don’t seem to care about the truth.

Alvin S. Michaelson, Marina del Rey