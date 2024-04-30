Letters to the Editor: How does ‘ham-handed megalomaniac’ Trump hold so much power?

To the editor: A big thank-you to Francis Wilkinson for articulating what most sane Americans know and fear — that former President Trump’s steady corruption of the Republican Party (even members who cowered under their seats in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021) is a clear and present danger to democracy.

For the life of me, I cannot understand why this ham-handed megalomaniac wields so much power over so many. What harm can Trump possibly do to them if they were to come to their senses?

I pray to God that a majority of Americans will outvote the Trumpers at the ballot box in November. A vote for the Democrats is the only safety net we have for hanging onto the freedoms we hold so dear.

Barbara Pronin, Laguna Woods

To the editor: Wilkinson claims that the former president is a master of corruption. But that does not explain why even former Atty. Gen. William Barr, who said Trump was incompetent and unfit, would still vote for him.

The answer is simple: Even though many Americans dislike Trump, they would never vote for a liberal under any circumstance.

For the Democrats to have any chance of winning the election, they must address this and find the root cause of this extreme hatred of liberals.

Richard Kopelle, Los Angeles

To the editor: Unfortunately, the corruption began in the Constitution itself, with the electoral college system.

The 2024 presidential election will be decided by a few thousand independent voters in a few tossup counties across several states. It is this system that allows corrupt individuals to take power.

We need a miracle.

Tom Tomeoni, Thousand Oaks

To the editor: Although I am in agreement with most of the points made in Wilkinson’s piece, and I am certain the points made are quite valid, I take great exception to equating Moe, Larry and Curly with the clowns sitting on the Supreme Court or the Republican Party leadership.

The geniuses making up the great team of “The Three Stooges” do not deserve to have their names and legacy dragged through the mud. As a fan of classic comedy, particularly the Stooges, I take great umbrage at the mere mention of their names in conjunction with the corrupt members of those groups.

David Starzyk, Los Angeles