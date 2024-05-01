Letters to the Editor: For many Republicans, Trump’s tough-guy act is all that matters

Former President Trump waits inside a New York courtroom on Friday before the day’s proceedings in his hush money trial got underway.

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes touches on a key issue — perhaps the key issue — of the 2024 presidential campaign. (“That scowl. The gag order. A frightened juror. Who’s on trial, a former president or a mob boss?” April 28)

Many of former President Trump’s supporters have no interest in his alleged criminal conduct, his policies, his philosophies or even his politics. They simply admire his hyper-macho patois and gangster emulation, and buy into his over-the-top tough-guy swagger.

And yes, if Al Pacino’s “Scarface” were actually running in this election and embraced the right-wing talking points, he’d easily get 30% to 40% of the electorate.

Or, God forbid, even more.

R.C. Price, San Clemente

To the editor: We are on trial. The greatest, most productive nation on Earth, right now, is on trial in New York.

Half of us believed the flimflam and titillating celebrity stories in the National Enquirer and on Fox News, and we are now being asked to account for our gullibility.

And, in the harsh light of court, flimflammery doesn’t do well.

Merle Borg, San Diego