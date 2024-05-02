Letters to the Editor: Voter fraud believers aren’t skeptics. They’re ignorant

To the editor: Everyone has the right to their opinion. But surely we can agree that an opinion based on ignorance is not as valuable as an opinion based on knowledge. (“Many O.C. residents deny Trump election results, potentially swaying key races, poll finds,” April 29)

As you report, a poll shows that a substantial portion of Orange County residents have doubts about the legitimacy of election results. As the presumptive GOP nominee stated at the state party’s convention in Anaheim last year, “Nobody knows where [the ballots] are going, who they’re going to, who signs them, who delivers them and who the hell counts them? Nobody knows.”

That is not correct. Anyone who has taken advantage of the Orange County registrar of voters’ tour of the ballot counting operation in Santa Ana knows.

When Orange County began its mail-in ballot system, I volunteered as a member of the League of Women Voters to learn about the vote-counting system and serve on a speaker’s bureau to educate the public at forums throughout the county. Residents who have no idea how ballots are counted are, well, ignorant.

Next time a poll is taken on this, the first question should be, “Can you explain the voting system in Orange County?” If the person cannot, the response should be recorded as based on ignorance.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

To the editor: I have been a registered voter in Huntington Beach for more than 30 years.

Before Donald Trump lost the 2020 election and our new extremist City Council majority took control in 2022, there had never been a single credible suggestion that our local elections were anything less than totally secure. And even now, as the city imposes a new voter ID law on its residents, there still has not been a credible complaint of widespread fraud filed with the Orange County registrar or district attorney.

Until one of our local City Council zealots is willing to go on the record by filing a formal complaint about fraud, their new voter ID law is nothing more than an expensive taxpayer-funded publicity stunt.

Steve Shepherd, Huntington Beach