Letters to the Editor: Diminishing the concerns of Jews because of the war is antisemitic

To the editor: In a letter, a “proud Jewish academic” asks if acknowledging that nothing happening to Jews in this country equals or surpasses the devastation in Gaza makes him an antisemite.

By that logic, can the legitimate concerns of Black, transgender or any other group of Americans be similarly dismissed since they are not currently living in a war zone?

Or are Jewish Americans’ concerns the only ones held to this dismissive standard, as though Jews are somehow “responsible” for the war based on their ethnicity?

Believing that would be antisemitic.

Laura Drabkin, North Hollywood