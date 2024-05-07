Letters to the Editor: Gun violence in Mexico, courtesy of the United States

Photos of the surfers who disappeared in Mexico are seen on the beach in Ensenada, Mexico, on Sunday.

To the editor: The sad irony of the surfers gunned down in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula was that in Australia, where two of them were from, gun ownership is highly restricted because of a reform law enacted there in 1996 after a mass shooting left 35 dead.

Forget about thoughts and prayers — instead, to their credit, the people of Australia took immediate action and actually did something.

In Mexico, where the shooting occurred, guns are also heavily regulated and in almost all circumstances illegal to carry.

Advertisement

Of course, that’s not to say that guns aren’t plentiful in Mexico. They are readily available — provided by the USA, courtesy of the NRA.

Mark Richardson, Encinitas