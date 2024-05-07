Letters to the Editor: O.C.’s far right has usurped the American flag. Let’s take it back

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for its coverage of Huntington Beach’s non-inclusive measures. And thanks to activist Kanan Durham for keeping up the fight for LGBTQ+ people in that city — he is courageous, and I wish him godspeed.

There is a lot to see in Huntington Beach, much of which hurts the eyes: The far-right MAGA extremists waving American flags as they pontificate to drivers and pedestrians; the endless giant trucks with blanket-sized Stars and Stripes banners roaring down major streets; and the occasional flag-bearing neo-Nazi doing hand signs out their car window.

How have these people usurped the American flag?

Since Huntington Beach has prohibited flying the Pride flag outside government buildings, it is time that we in Orange County’s LGBTQ+ community take back our American flag. I’m tired of flinching any time I see someone wielding or wearing the American flag, wondering but not wishing to know what they are truly trying to say.

Charlotte Garcia, Seal Beach

To the editor: The LGBTQ+ community is not the only group that is suffering from the election of a right-wing majority to the Huntington Beach City Council. That majority, with the support of the city attorney, is following the national script of the GOP in banning books, trying to privatize libraries and appointing a citizens group to review library books.

They contend that they are doing this in order to protect children. If they were so interested in protecting children, they would support gun legislation.

They are also making it harder to vote by enacting an ordinance requiring identification.

Once the community realizes that this conservative narrative affects their home property values, it will become more involved.

Richard C. Armendariz, Huntington Beach