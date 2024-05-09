Letters to the Editor: A fast-food operator calls AI a ‘godsend.’ God would like a word

A customer uses a kiosk at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Los Angeles on May 1.

To the editor: Funny that Harshraj Ghai, whose family operates 180 fast-food restaurants across California, says that artificial intelligence is a “godsend” for his business. (“Fast food operators rushing to use AI in the wake of minimum wage hikes,” May 1)

I’ve been racking my brain and studying the Bible, and I just can’t find the passages that extol the virtues of keeping the rich rich and the poor poor.

There’s no verse that says, “Thou shalt drive thine paycheck-to-paycheck employees into joblessness and homelessness so as to further enrich thyself.”

It’s looking like the “god” in Ghai’s “godsend” is an outlier perfectly happy with these franchise owners simultaneously serving God and mammon.

Barry Davis, Agoura Hills