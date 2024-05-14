Letters to the Editor: ‘Are you a Zionist?’ reveals something deeply disturbing about UCLA encampment

To the editor: So there are (or at least were) no-go zones for “Zionist” students on the UCLA campus. That should be enough for you to recognize what these protest encampments are.

If you need more, though, it’s right in your article on the hostility to Zionism within the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA: Wearing a Star of David makes you suspicious to the camp guards (an ugly irony in itself), and in order to be cleared of that suspicion, you must declare yourself to be anti-Zionist.

I wish the liberal news outlets covering these protests would learn the lessons of history. It doesn’t start with concentration camps. It starts with demonization, which is the purpose of these protests.

People have a right to be Zionists without becoming second-class citizens, and most anti-Zionism is a fig leaf for bigotry.

Branden Frankel, Arcadia

..

To the editor: There are many Jews who are not Zionists. Some of them were involved in the many university demonstrations occurring across the country.

Zionism is a nationalistic, right-wing political ideology that came about in the late 19th century. To conflate being Jewish with Zionism is no different than stating that all Italians are fascists.

John Zavesky, Riverside

..

To the editor: Zionism means a people (Jews) with a culture, a history and a language are entitled to a place (a country) in the world to live with security, not necessarily Israel. It has nothing to do with Israel’s policies.

During the Holocaust, countries including the United States would not help Jews or let them in. Zionism is necessary for Jews to survive. Anti-Zionism is antisemitism.

Edward Gilbert, Studio City

..

To the editor: “Are the students aware that the Israelis and Palestinians are basically the same people?”

That was asked by my cousin, a retired Jesuit theologian who taught Bible history at the University of San Francisco, while discussing the rabid clash of history-challenged, sincere but obdurate students across so many esteemed institutions.

Pro-this, anti-that and Zionist exhortations cannot be reconciled when zealous agitators miss the fundamental connective tissue. Researchers have found that both groups are genetically linked to the ancient Canaanites, who lived in the region 3,000 years ago.

I’m a Baby Boomer who grew up with Middle East travails and The Troubles in Ireland perpetually framing the international discourse. One was resolutely solved; the other sadly appears intractable.

Mary MacGregor, La Quinta