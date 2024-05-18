Letters to the Editor: Why today’s college protests are entirely different from anti-Vietnam War unrest

Police used tear gas and night sticks to break up anti-Vietnam War demonstrations at the University of Wisconsin in 1967.

To the editor: There is a distinction between the protests of today and those that took place in the 1960s and early ’70s. Then, students were protesting for a common cause — ending the Vietnam War prosecuted by the U.S. government. (“Today’s protests are tamer than the campus unrest of the 1960s. So why the harsh response?” Opinion, May 14)

Today, the protests taking place on campuses have pitted one group of students (pro-Palestinian) against another (pro-Israeli). This has led to personal safety issues, both physical and mental, for students on both sides.

In addition, social media didn’t exist in the ’60s. Today, it plays a significant role in escalating conflicts. We know many of the protesters are not students of these universities. This adds an entirely new element on campuses that can escalate violence.

The schools dealing with these protests are grappling with yet another crisis after the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brought. It’s not surprising that they are lurching between overreacting and underreacting in terms of bringing in police officers.

Laurie S. Adami, Los Angeles

To the editor: Yes, the rowdy student protesters in the ’60s helped end the horrible war in Vietnam. Today’s antiwar student protesters are more peaceful by comparison, so why the harsh criticism and suppression of free speech by university officials?

Why do antiwar protesters get labeled as antisemitic but pro-war activists do not get labeled as anti-Islamic? Why does anyone use the “they started it” excuse heard on children’s playgrounds to justify the killing of 13,000 innocent women and children in the Gaza Strip?

Yes, Israel is winning battles, but it is losing the war of world opinion. The brutal conduct of the Israeli military is pushing away countless former supporters and creating generations of new enemies.

If only college officials and their bully donors had the same courage and insight as the students.

Roger Johnson, San Clemente

To the editor: In general, I agree with New York University professor Robert Cohen that truly nonviolent student protests should be met with a light touch. Where I differ with him is on the supposed nonviolence of these encampments.

In some cases, many of the the protesters are not students — this is evidenced by arrest records. Further, many of those involved were spreading antisemitic rhetoric.

That aside, let us not forget the rule of law. Should we decide not to enforce laws on criminal trespassing only when we agree with the demonstrators? If this is the case, then we have to do some real soul searching.

Douglas Richards, Rancho Mission Viejo

To the editor: Most rational people would wholeheartedly agree that peacefully protesting is part of the American fabric. But vandalism, barricades, intimidation, littering and destruction of school property are not.

None of the participants in any of those activities should be surprised that there are actually consequences. In cases where the culprits can be identified, they and their parents should be invoiced for the clean-up.

Bill Toth, Studio City