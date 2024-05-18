Letters to the Editor: When Trump vacillates on accepting election results, he’s saying he’ll end democracy

Former President Trump raises his fist outside the courtroom during a break in his criminal trial in New York on May 10.

To the editor: Columnist Jackie Calmes is right to worry over the vacillation expressed by former President Trump and his vice presidential hopefuls over election results. (“Our elections have integrity. These politicians do not,” Opinion, May 12)

Let’s all understand something: The question, “If you do not win, will you accept election results?” is the same as, “Do you accept the American system of democratic representation established by the Constitution?”

The answer has to be an unqualified yes.

The dodgy answer we get from Trump and Co. is their way of saying, “I support the overthrow of the American system of representative government.”

So for voters, the question this fall will be, “Do you want this country to continue the American experiment in democracy, or shall we call it quits?”

Election day choices don’t get much more basic than this.

William Yarchin, Huntington Beach