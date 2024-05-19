Letters to the Editor: A two-state solution requires Palestinians and Israelis to ignore their extremists

Displaced Palestinians arrive in central Gaza after fleeing from the southern city of Rafah on May 9.

To the editor: It is really very simple: Does Israel have the right to exist as a national homeland for the Jewish people? (“Palestinians mark 76 years of dispossession as new catastrophe unfolds in Gaza,” May 14)

Yes. Those who argue otherwise reveal a profound ignorance of Middle Eastern and Jewish history, an ignorance so profound and willful that it more than hints at antisemitism.

Therefore, Israel has the right of self-defense, and Hamas, an enemy dedicated to the total destruction of Israel, must be destroyed. Hamas can be destroyed only by military action.

Advertisement

Who will do this? Only Israel.

That said, this question needs to be asked: Do the Palestinians have a legitimate grievance? Yes. They had been living in Palestine for centuries when Jews started arriving in great numbers in the late 19th century.

There is ample room for acrimonious excursions into history, ethics and politics, but the essential conflict is two peoples contesting the same land. Therefore, compromise ought to be possible, no doubt a compromise odious to both sides.

But compromise does not require goodwill; it merely needs enforcement. Accusations and intransigence must be set aside. The obstructions of those holding extreme positions, on both sides, will need to be overcome.

The alternative is endless hatred, war and suffering.

Alan Engelberg, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: As the Associated Press article you published on the Nakba notes, 700,000 Palestinians were displaced by the 1948 Arab-Israeli war; now, their community numbers 6 million. Many continue to live in refugee camps supported by the United Nations, clinging to their perceived right to return to their homes, lands and villages.

I am sure some Native Americans would also like to reclaim their lost lands. However, it has been accepted that this is an impractical solution.

Advertisement

Over the last 76 years, multiple attempts to implement a two-state solution have been foiled by the Palestinian demand for the right of return. This is synonymous with a demand for Israel to self-destruct.

The population of Israel is about 9.8 million, of which 2 million people are Arab. Think of what would happen if 6 million more Palestinians, many of whom militantly want to displace Jews, were added.

Needless to say, the only place left for the Jews would be the sea. Let us hope for a better solution.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Dr. Mahmoud Sabha is one of many medical heroes in the Gaza Strip risking his life to help the wounded and sick. (“I’m an American doctor stuck in Gaza. As Israel moves into Rafah, where will physicians and our patients go?” Opinion, May 15)

Advertisement

Hospitals have been destroyed by Israeli forces making the disputed allegation that they were being used by Hamas. The health system in Gaza is all but nonexistent, and the food shortage is causing starvation.

This inhuman destruction of Gaza must stop. Yes, Hamas started this war, but most of the killed and suffering in Gaza are not Hamas, nor do they have a say in what Hamas does.

I spent 30 years in the U.S. Army. When American forces in Iraq went into Fallujah and Ramadi to root out opposition fighters, they did not carpet bomb those densely populated cities and kill several thousand Iraqis.

Yes, going building-to-building presented more risk to U.S. forces, but it was the humane thing to do.

Israel is destroying all of Gaza to crush Hamas. If that isn’t genocidal, it’s a crime against humanity. Destroying homes, infrastructure, schools and hospitals will not bring Israel peace; it will, however, develop more fighters.

There is no military solution. Israel has to stop the war, exchange hostages and work to allow the creation of a Palestinian state. Palestinians deserve to be free, and Israelis deserves to live in peace — but continued occupation will bring future endless wars.

Advertisement

George Mouro, Rancho Mirage

..

To the editor: Dr. Sabha’s efforts to provide medical care to people in Gaza are admirable. His list of hopes at end the piece rings true, but there was one major omission:

Tell Hamas to release the hostages.

Josh Kaplan, Beverly Hills