Letters to the Editor: ‘Debates don’t matter’ is something pundits say. To swing voters, they make all the difference

To the editor: A lack of nuanced, thoughtful analysis does not render presidential debates worthless. (“Trump and Biden agreed to debates. That’s a lot less important than it was made out to be,” Opinion, May 21)

Yes, most of the electorate will have made up their minds regardless of the “winner.” But for the few who are not hardwired to either side, the debates will give them the opportunity to discern, among other things, whether former President Trump is as loony or President Biden is as senile as their respective critics claim.

Or whether defending democracy abroad is more in this country’s interest than cozying up to autocrats and dictators.

And what of the border crisis, abortion rights, inflation, the cost of living and how to best deal with all of the above as well as other issues?

While most of us have already made up our minds and watching the debates will be akin to rooting for our favorite team and wishing ill on the other side, there is that sliver that could be persuaded to swing in either direction. In swing states, that will make all the difference.

Les Zador, Encino

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg apparently didn’t see what I saw in many debates over the years, particularly between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

It was illuminating to watch Trump stalking Clinton while she was speaking. It showed us clearly what kind of person he was.

What turns the debates into unwatchable messes is the failure of the moderators and networks to shut off a microphone when a speaker’s time expires. Traditionally, debate rules insist on strict time allocation.

In the case of Trump and Clinton, the debate organizers failed to insist that he stay in his assigned space. Given his prior behavior, it should be announced before any future debates that if Trump starts wandering the stage, his image will be replaced by a cartoon donkey.

Unimaginable? No more so than his impolite stalking behind Clinton’s back.

Mark Davidson, Santa Ana

To the editor: In the last 64 years, American presidential debates have degenerated from Kennedy-Nixon to Bush-Gore to Abbott and Costello, minus the humor.

The cynical electorate will not find anything funny about Trump-Biden debates, which will be judged by who commits the most gaffes, or who is the first to drool. The collective response will be: Is this the best we can do?

Both political parties are responsible. Many voters will stay home in frustration. The result could be catastrophic.

Dave Sanderson, La Cañada Flintridge