Letters to the Editor: Trump’s dying brand of manhood could still win in 2024. God help us if it does

To the editor: In history’s long run, the desperately overcompensating masculinity represented by former President Trump is a lost cause. (“Manhood 2024: Do Republicans own it?” column, May 23)

But a mortally wounded animal may still fight fiercely and wreak havoc before it dies.

God help us if Trump wins the 2024 election and takes our country with him on the way to the burial of his discredited brand of masculinity.

John Ibson, Claremont

To the editor: When I was a kid, the oldest girl with three younger brothers, I knew what manhood meant.

My brothers were easily fooled and interested in stuff I didn’t care about, like sports and fighting among themselves. When they wanted to know something for sure, they’d ask me. Even when guys tried to bully or even rape me later, I took care of them by talking them out of it.

The first man I ever respected was Atticus Finch. Fictional, unfortunately.

A real man doesn’t get his money from his father. A real man doesn’t have three or four wives, because they know how to please one.

Please let the election come soon, so I never again have to hear what Trump thinks. He’s a crooked, bullying wimp, and he folds like a deck of cards when he’s in front of a scary guy like Vladimir Putin.

Cheryl Clark, Long Beach