Letters to the Editor: Incarcerating Trump would infuriate Republicans. Do it anyway

Former President Trump walks out of court in New York after being convicted in his hush money trial on May 30.

To the editor: Republicans are up in arms that former President Trump, convicted on 34 felony counts in New York, could be sentenced to prison or jail — an unusual, but not unprecedented, punishment for a white-collar criminal that would have a profound impact on one political party’s fortunes and our nation’s future. (“How Trump’s deny-everything strategy could hurt him at sentencing,” June 3)

Democrats were similarly up in arms when then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) contemplated blocking President Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016 and, again, when McConnell had an opportunity to rush through another vacancy in 2020. These were two lifelong judicial appointments that would also have a profound impact on our nation’s politics and future.

He did it anyway.

That new, consequently conservative-leaning Supreme Court faced an equally massive uproar when the justices were deciding in 2022 to overturn Roe vs. Wade. And guess what?

They did it anyway.

Republicans have shown New York Judge Juan Merchan the principles they support when contemplating decisions that could bend the arc of history while infuriating an entire political party. Incarcerating Trump would do just that.

He should do it anyway.

Daniel Shafer, Los Angeles

To the editor: I think discussion of Trump’s conviction for falsifying business records to conceal damaging information has missed the point of concern.

After the “Access Hollywood” tape was revealed close to the 2016 election, then-candidate Trump was concerned that showing more of his true moral character could cost him the presidency. So, he tried to hide an alleged affair with a porn star.

Also consider the civil court ruling that he is liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll and then defaming her. In sentencing Trump, Judge Merchan has the added factor of the former president violating numerous gag orders.

Regardless of Merchan’s decision on July 11, the voters will have the opportunity in November to decide whose character they most identify with and who should represent the United States on the world stage. Will Trump be correct that exposing his moral character could cost him an election?

Steve Latshaw, West Hills