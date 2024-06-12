Letters to the Editor: We need to hear more stories of overcoming anti-LGBTQ+ hate

The Progress Pride Flag flies at the L.A. County Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles on June 1, 2023.

To the editor: Thanks to Gustavo Arellano for his heartfelt, personal column about his change from being outwardly homophobic as a young person to being an LGBTQ+ ally as an adult.

It is personal stories like Arellano’s that do the most to help promote LGBTQ+ equality and to fight hatred and bigotry. We all need to face our internalized prejudices; Arellano’s column helps to lead the way.

Robert M. Saltzman, West Hollywood

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Growing up in the 1960s and ‘70s in suburban Southern California, I observed that neighbors who were different were treated with disdain and bullying. These included Jewish, Puerto Rican and older adults who did not fit the cookie-cut image of our street.

In junior high school, my parents were going through a divorce, a “hush-hush” matter. I took my fear and frustration out on a new girl who didn’t speak English because other kids bullied her and I figured I had a free pass to make another person feel as horribly as I did. I hoped to gain acceptance from my peers by lashing out at this student.

To this day, I struggle with how I made this young woman feel in a new school. I am so sorry.

Adolescents are at a difficult life transition that can be encumbered by experiences such as divorce, blending families, domestic abuse, substance abuse, mental illness and much more. At this time, the need for counseling services at middle schools is great.

Many teens are dealing with heavy personal issues. They need communication skills and the ability to build trust with their families and communities. The need for counseling interventions is great for young people.

Karen Neville, Palm Desert

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Thanks to Arellano for his important, touching and courageous article.

Bill Burke, Santa Barbara