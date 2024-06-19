Letters to the Editor: Yes, librarians know more about books than Huntington Beach’s MAGA mayor

To the editor: The current Huntington Beach mayor, Gracey Van Der Mark, continues to castigate civic-minded librarians by telling columnist Gustavo Arellano, “They try to say, ‘Well, I have a librarian’s degree, so I’m more educated than you.’” (“‘I’m going to keep succeeding’: Huntington Beach’s Latina MAGA mayor speaks,” column, June 12)

Well, with their master degree in library science, they are more educated than the mayor. So, if they try, they can rightly say it.

What those librarians can’t try to say is that they are more vengeful, caustic, divisive and egomaniacal than the mayor.

Ron Hayden, Huntington Beach

The writer is a former director of library services for Huntington Beach.

To the editor: I’ve lived in Huntington Beach for 50 years, but for the first 30 years of my life I lived and worked in L.A. County.

Imagine if L.A. had a right-of-center mayor and City Council for the last 10 years. The homelessness and crime situations might be a little different for the city.

Tom Blood, Huntington Beach

To the editor: I tried to avoid reading Arellano’s interview of Huntington Beach’s controversial mayor, but I gave in.

It seemed a fairly vanilla interview until Van Der Mark wanted to show Arellano her tablet, which had pornographic images that she claimed were from books that used to be in the children’s section at Huntington Beach’s library.

Arellano didn’t mention if he pushed back, so my question is this: If the mayor is claiming these images were in children’s books, then why not show the actual books? You can put anything on a tablet.

Mike Aguilar, Costa Mesa