Letters to the Editor: I am 54, have been smoking weed for 33 years and feel great

To the editor: The letter writer who warned of the possible effects of marijuana use should speak for herself.

I am 54 years old and have been smoking weed for 33 years. I’ve never once been late in getting my kids to school or missed a single event of theirs, and my kids are now 18 and 15. I even drive better and safer when I’m high.

I value my brain and my body, and I’m completely happy. There is not a trace of anxiety or depression in me.

Advertisement

I got a college degree in math and statistics and worked in the tech field full time for 14 years prior to moving from Boston to Los Angeles to raise my children. Oh, and I was never late to work, arriving at 7:30 every morning.

Don’t demonize something you have no experience in. And let those with experience spell out the truths of weed.

Thanks to The Times for alerting us to the use of pesticides in growing pot. Because I’m so healthy, I will consider my use of weed. And I’m not afraid to put my name out there with this association.

Ann Marie Polce, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Aren’t legal cannabis products and sales tracked?

Everyone who has purchased a contaminated product deserves a class-action settlement and a list of the products that they bought that were contaminated. Spread the word.

Skyler Clarke, Rohnert Park, Calif.