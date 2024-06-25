Letters to the Editor: Don’t let anti-homeless stereotypes stop affordable housing projects like Venice Dell

Tourists visit the Venice Canals, the site of two recent attacks, on May 31.

To the editor: As someone committed to making Venice a better place for everyone, I am heartbroken for the deceased victim and the survivor of the recent assaults in that community. I respect the courage and strength of Mary Klein as she shares and heals. (“2 women are brutally attacked on Venice Canals, forcing debate on crime, homelessness,” June 18)

However, the second portion of the June 18 Times article troubled me with its reliance on stereotypes, unsupported by facts, to link homelessness and mental health with crime overall.

Additionally, affordable housing like the proposed Venice Dell Community makes communities safer. That’s why more than 2,000 Venice residents and other Angelenos have gone on record to support it, and it’s also why it is critical for The Times to report facts instead of perpetuating fears of unhoused people who are our neighbors and friends.

The Times must hold itself to the highest standards to help us understand the truth about pressing issues like homelessness and public safety, so we can solve them.

Sarah Letts, Los Angeles

The writer is executive director of Hollywood Community Housing Corp., which is a development partner for Venice Dell.