Letters to the Editor: Biden failed at the debate. This is going to be a terrible election

To the editor: After watching the debate between President Biden and former President Trump, all I can say is this: There is no form of damage control that can save Biden.

I was actually starting to feel pity for Biden as he feebly fumbled his way from one question to the next, often staring off into oblivion with his mouth open, but my sympathies evaporated when he started telling outright lies.

My son-in-law is a war veteran with two tours of duty in Afghanistan and now works for the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was watching the debate with us. As soon as Biden started talking about veterans and the VA, he stood up, pointed at the screen and said, “That’s a lie ... he can’t say that ... he’s lying!”

At one point I burst out laughing when Trump was asked to reply to something Biden had mumbled, and in response Trump said, “I don’t know what he just said at the end of that sentence, and I don’t think he knows either.”

And so went the evening. I’m just waiting to see what kind of lies and excuses are cooked up to defend Biden. The first one I’m seeing is that Biden has a cold.

Good Lord, this is pathetic. Time to change out the batter. Just do it.

Arthur Saginian, Santa Clarita

To the editor: During the debate, the sitting president was a mumbling, fumbling, unfocused individual, the agony of his physical and mental frailty on display.

The lopsided verbal encounter between these two grumpy old men exposed America’s utter helplessness, hopelessness and misery. It also normalized blatant lies and unfounded conspiracies articulated by a convicted felon with confidence and great ease.

Between now and Nov. 5, the number of undecided voters who care much about this country beyond party and personality will definitely swell. Most of them will let their conscience sway them to stay home and not give a mandate to either of the two evils.

I’ll be one of them.

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus, Ohio

To the editor: The debate made it crystal clear that it’s now this runaway political system against the American voter. There is no Democrat or Republican anymore.

Never have the American people been presented with such a shameful choice, and that’s the point: If nothing is offered, our vote is worthless.

Jim Kalin, Los Angeles