Letters to the Editor: Biden stumbled. He’s still a good president and a better choice than Trump

To the editor: I, like millions of Americans, watched the debate between President Biden and former President Trump, after which a cavalcade of surrogates and spinners told us what they want us to believe we had just witnessed.

What I saw, and I hope most other thoughtful voters saw, was a very polished and experienced con man repeat his many lies, exaggerations and distortions of the truth on national television.

His opponent, a reformed stutterer and lifelong public servant who has devoted his career to improving the lives of every American, may have seemed at a loss for words at times. But he is clearly the better person to lead our country for the next four years.

Advertisement

Do not let yourself be fooled by a 90-minute, lie-filled infomercial by a former reality show huckster who will say anything to make you believe he is the answer to your problems. We are better than that.

Donnie Moore, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: It deeply shocked me that the CNN moderators did not right away correct or stop Trump’s lies, including his statement that nobody respects Biden, including the leaders of European countries.

To the contrary, Europeans have known and liked the highly experienced and decent Biden for a long time. They are horrified that someone like Trump could win back the presidency.

Liselotte Millauer, Hollywood

..

Advertisement

To the editor: The coming election is no longer just about Biden versus Trump. This decision is about the kind of country we want to live in.

Biden’s age and faltering speech are not what we need to be discussing. Trump’s altered view of reality, constant lying and refusal to answer questions are of greater concern. He fully intends to be a dictator and all that implies.

I hope this spurs every eligible voter to go to the polls. This is the wrong time to sit out.

Cathy Dekastrozza, Mesa, Ariz.

..

To the editor: As expected, the debate was a farce. Nothing new was learned. The politicians restated their positions. They answered the questions they wanted to and not those that were asked.

A debate has no relationship with one’s ability to govern, let alone with their underlying principles and beliefs. The lack of meaningful follow-up questions was a fatal flaw.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, in a perverse sort of way, the debate was revealing. There was a clear winner, and it was not Trump.

Even if you treat his showing as a case of performance art, elevating form way over substance, it was still telling. Trump was bombast, chaos, retribution and lies. Biden was boring, detailed and substantive. These descriptions are consistent with their reputations.

So, the question becomes, which is a better way to govern, form or substance?

Someone once said that the people get the government they deserve. If you want governing, there is one choice. If you want sound and fury, woe to us.

Steven L. Rice, Thousand Oaks