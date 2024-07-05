Letters to the Editor: No, the Democrats backing Biden aren’t as bad as MAGA loyalists

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg completely missed the point in his column. Nothing he says is untrue. However, whataboutism or not, the only sane choice is Biden! I’d rather have a functional democracy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. than a 24-hour subversive stampede on all our democratic tenets, ending in effectively having a king. That king could remain in power for however long he wants, just like Vladimir Putin.

Marie-Louise Mulligan, Manhattan Beach

To the editor: In Goldberg’s column, he describes much wringing of hands by Democrats about what to do about Biden after his disastrous debate performance. Should he stay or should he go?

There actually is a solution that allows both things to happen. Biden should release all his delegates and face a truly “open convention.” I’m suggesting Biden could decide to stay in the race (and not be a “quitter”) but allow himself and other possible candidates to make their case before and at the convention — let the body of uncommitted delegates choose who they think is the best candidate and who has the best chance to beat Trump in November.

James Stiven, Cardiff

To the editor: Here’s an idea. President Biden and Vice President Harris should switch positions to run for reelection. She has the energy, smarts, charisma and eloquence. He has the wisdom and experience to serve as a valued counselor. The GOP might challenge the move, questioning if Biden is term-limited as vice president, but this role change is worth considering.

Janice Nelson, Sierra Madre

To the editor: Goldberg wrote that President Biden was “utterly incapable of rebutting” Trump’s lies. It’s humanly impossible to rebut lies when they are coming in at rapid fire speed. In Trump’s last presidency, he was recorded to have lied 30,000 times.

Because of constant repetition, his lies have become normalized and believed by his MAGA followers. Our democracy cannot be built by liars, kings, dictators, by authoritarians, tyrants and lawlessness on day one.

Anastacio Vigil, Santa Monica