Letters to the Editor: Our reactions to images of the Trump shooting say a lot about us

T-shirts referencing the shooting of former President Trump sold on the boardwalk in Wildwood, N.J., less than 48 hours after the incident.

To the editor: In the aftermath of the horrific shooting of Donald Trump, count me among those independent voters who embrace the bipartisan support for his speedy recovery and for condemnation of political violence in any form.

But I fear that Republicans and Democrats will resort to campaigning with dueling images of the assassination attempt. That much can be deduced from looking at two photos in the L.A. Times.

One accompanies the editorial, showing Trump’s face beleaguered and bloodied as several Secret Service agents assist him from where he had fallen after being shot.

The other one appeared on Page A6 and shows Trump defiantly raising his fist — reflecting his sudden realization of that fraught moment’s potential for a campaign-boosting photo-op.

My hope is that Democrats won’t use the former photo to bolster their criticisms of Trump’s hostility toward meaningful gun control laws, and that Republicans won’t use the latter photo to convey the supposed divine inevitability of his election. Probably a most unrealistic hope.

Rona Dolgin, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: While we can all be grateful that the former president was not critically wounded by the shooter, the image of former President Trump rising up “bloodied” and “defiant” sends the wrong message.

Most victims of mass shootings are not powerful politicians protected by security details. They are more likely to be concertgoers, religious attendees and schoolchildren and teachers. The majority are unable to rise up, raise a fist and declare “Fight!” for the cameras.

Let’s be clear what the fight is about — once and for all putting an end to this sickening gun violence.

Nancy Kern, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Does anyone realize that the Trump show of strength is contrary to the whole purpose of Secret Service agents guarding a past president? The goal is to get the past president out of the line of fire for his own safety. As the agents surrounded and shielded the past president, as they are trained to do, Trump popped up his head and pumped his fist, placing himself and the agents as easy targets for any remaining shots.

His instinct for showmanship totally overtook his accountability for safety. Is this really the person we want to be commander in chief? Do we want a leader who prioritizes showmanship over responsibility? Is the image of strength really more important than good judgment?

Marvin Gordon, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Having published a long series of articles and opinion pieces questioning President Biden’s cognitive powers, The Times now puts Trump on the front page as a hero.

Which of the candidates, Trump or Biden, consistently opposes gun control? Which of the candidates urged his followers to attack Congress on Jan. 6? Which constantly uses defamatory and inflammatory language in his speeches? Which is a convicted felon, found liable for sexual assault, thief of classified documents, a self-confessed would-be dictator? Trump is no hero.

If the apparent attempted assassination was an actual attempt by a disaffected registered Republican, then Trump has only himself to blame. And The Times mistakes its mission as an organ of a free press in portraying him as an image of strength.

Maureen Sheehy, Van Nuys

..

To the editor: What a difference perception makes. As he was surrounded by men trying to save his life at their own risk, I saw a stupid man exposing himself to a potential killer (or killers) several times in order to raise his fist.

Erica Ferro, Torrance

