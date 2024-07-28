Letters to the Editor: ‘Dumb as a rock’ is all the Trump campaign has on Harris? What a joke

To the editor: “Dumb as a rock” is the best that former President Trump’s team of junior high schoolers could come up with on Vice President Kamala Harris? (“‘Lawyerly, sharp mind’ or ‘dumb as a rock’? The ugly race to recast Harris is underway,” July 24)

My own team has responded with “big fat doo-doo head Don.” Although I like the alliteration, it still seems too long and cumbersome. I’m sending it back for more workshopping.

Meanwhile, in a perfect world, where grown-ups run for president of the United States, the former president is addressed as Mr. President, and the sitting vice president is addressed as Madam Vice President. Maybe this would be a good place to start.

Advertisement

What was I thinking? “Doo-doo head” it is.

Peter Scofield, Corona del Mar

..

To the editor: Childless women are being excoriated for liking cats? A female candidate for president is being criticized for not only laughing, but “cackling”? Sounds like an old-fashioned witch hunt to me.

To all women, with or without children (or cats): They’re not hearing us. We need to speak louder.

Advertisement

Jocelyn Contestabile, Mission Viejo

..

To the editor: Several aspects of Harris’ qualifications are of concern to thoughtful voters.

First, she has never run an organization.

Second, she has demonstrated no economic knowledge, which is essential in directing the world’s largest economy; nor has she shown much concern over the ballooning deficit and challenges to our financial institutions.

Finally, her apparent indifference to the border crisis when she was assigned responsibility for it makes one expect the worst when it comes to controlling illegal immigration and other border crossings.

Advertisement

Say what you will about Trump. It takes someone pretty smart and who knows how to get things done to achieve anything in New York City.

Ronald Rosien, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The “dumb as a rock” insult is a predictable juvenile taunt from Trump and the GOP.

Fortunately Harris and her team have been brilliant in handling attacks. I would not be surprised to see them de-fang Trump with something similar to “Dark Brandon.”

My personal favorite would be based on the Stanford football team slogan a few years back. But instead of “fear the tree,” Harris’ team would say, “Fear the rock.”

Linda Renna, Lake Forest

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The DEI trope implying that Harris “did not earn it” is particularly weak.

Trump did not earn it. He was given it by his father — and he lost much of it, with his businesses having declared bankruptcy six times.

There are millions of Americans better suited to be president than Trump, and one of them is Kamala Harris.

Laura Thompson, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: Make no mistake about it — the United States is the greatest country in the world. There are so many benefits to being a U.S. citizen, and the benefits continue to grow as our country evolves, meeting the needs of social, economic and political change.

Advertisement

There is no country in the world that provides a better life for its people. That’s why so many people from around the world wish to emigrate here.

It is also why I find it appalling that after all these years, a person’s color or gender are still regarded as significant criteria to be considered in an election for political office.

Stu Bernstein, Santa Monica