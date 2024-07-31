Letters to the Editor: Readers’ opposing views on ‘detransition’ activist Chloe Cole

Chloe Cole, then 19 years old, addresses supporters of the “detransition” movement in Sacramento on March 14.

To the editor: As a newly out transgender woman, I was infuriated reading your article about Chloe Cole, a 20-year-old leader of the “detransition” movement.

As a teacher, I’ve seen the struggles transgender children face just trying to be their authentic selves. Cole has every right to live her life as she likes, but she has no right to use her platform (for which she is extremely well paid) to spread hate and lies about the vast majority of transgender youth.

Every reputable medical group has said that gender-affirming care for transgender youth saves lives. Cole should respect young people to live the lives they want and need with the support of their families and their medical providers.

Brynn Symington, Los Angeles

To the editor: In reading this article, I thought of my own health history and politics.

First, as a breast cancer survivor whose treatment included a mastectomy, I was saddened to think of a healthy 15-year-old undergoing that same painful and disfiguring surgery, only to realize a year later that becoming a trans man and having her breasts removed was not what she wanted after all.

Adolescents can be very insistent about their desires, but they also can be very fickle. Wise parents learn to hold the line with their offspring. Judging by court documents, however, Cole’s medical team seemed too eager to practice their skills on gender-affirming care.

Second, as a Democrat fully committed to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president, I cringed upon reading that Cole supports former President Trump. But, I understand her perspective.

In recent years, Republicans have been trying to put the brakes on transgender surgeries and hormones for minors. This is a very different issue from abortion, and on this one I believe they have it right.

But, as this article notes, the Biden administration now says it is opposed to gender-affirming surgery for minors. For this I am thankful.

Jeanne Winn, Los Angeles

To the editor: Cole has every right to speak about what she went through and what didn’t work for her. She has a right to speak against it.

But because something may or may not have worked for her does not mean that it is bad for everyone else.

Barry Greenfield, West Hollywood