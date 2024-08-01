Letters to the Editor: The ridiculous argument that Kamala Harris doesn’t have enough experience

To the editor: A letter writer raised some concerns about Vice President Kamala Harris’ qualifications to become president. Among them were no experience running an organization, no demonstrated “concern over the ballooning deficit,” and “indifference to the border crisis.”

The California Department of Justice that Harris oversaw as attorney general for six years may only have 5,600 people, but I think it should still count as some experience running an organization. More importantly, that experience demonstrates that she is well versed in the U.S. Constitution and the law.

Deficits do contribute to the national debt, and when you compare data on national debt accumulated per year in office, only George W. Bush accumulated more of it than Donald Trump.

Also, remember earlier this year it was Republicans — at former President Trump’s direction — who walked away from a bipartisan deal to address the border crisis.

And I don’t think Trump’s achievements in New York City would necessarily qualify him for the presidency. After all, one of those achievements was becoming a convicted felon.

John Eaglesham, Long Beach