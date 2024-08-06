Letters to the Editor: How to get Donald Trump onto a debate stage with Kamala Harris

Former President Trump, right, has said he will not debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10 on ABC.

To the editor: Former President Trump is right that the agreed-upon debate is supposed to be between him and President Biden, not Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee. (“Trump pulls out of scheduled debate with Harris, saying he wants to face off on Fox News,” Aug. 3)

So, Biden should arrive on Sept. 10 ready to debate Trump on ABC, but Harris should be nearby. When Biden speaks, instead of answering the question, he should say the same thing every time:

“This is ridiculous! I know our agreement is to debate each other, but I’m retiring in four months. Kamala took my place, and she should do so now. How about it, Donald? Let’s bring her out here.”

I know I’m being silly, but it’s not as silly as having Trump run for president three times.

Jeff Vaughn, Encino

To the editor: We already knew that Trump was a bully, liar and convicted felon. Now we can add to the list that he’s also a coward afraid to face a younger, female candidate he can’t bully.

Without his MAGA followers cheering him on and believing every lie he tells, he puts his tail between his legs and wants to scoot back to Fox News, where they will nod to everything he says.

I have yet to hear him talk about what his policies would be other than to install people loyal only to him and not the citizens or the Constitution in every place of government. Is this the type of person we want in power as president?

Rita Skinner, Riverside

To the editor: Trump is obviously running scared, but he may have a point that a debate on ABC, an entity with whom he has pending litigation, may present a “conflict of interest.”

For her part, Harris knows that proposing a debate on Fox News — with its conservative skew and screaming live audience — is a page right out of the Trump playbook.

Since neutrality seems to be an issue, I propose that the debate be moderated by the British Broadcasting Corp., or BBC. Certainly the former president has no beef with the BBC, does he?

And, if Trump insists on a live audience, I’d be much more comfortable with the BBC choosing attendees than Fox News.

Jerrold Coleman, Santa Clarita

..

To the editor: Harris should absolutely refuse Trump’s offer to debate on Fox.

Instead, she should propose they hold it on the courthouse steps in New York when he’s sentenced on his 34 felony counts. When asked about his abrupt cancellation, a fitting reply would be, “It’s criminal.”

Louis Spirito, Port Hueneme