Letters to the Editor: Tim Walz as VP is Kamala Harris’ invitation to Middle America

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks before President Biden at an event in Northfield, Minn., in 2023.

To the editor: Vice President Kamala Harris has already voiced a powerful and hopeful determination in the negatively worded slogan, “We’re not going back.” But where is a message that says where we want to go? (“Tim Walz, little known outside Minnesota just weeks ago, is Harris’ choice for running mate,” Aug. 6)

With the presumptive Democratic nominee’s choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate, the campaign now has the direction to offer a positively worded message. Start with a more collaborative verb such as find, as in “find common ground.”

Walz seems the embodiment of Midwestern values. He’s originally from Nebraska. He has a long record of military service. He’s a former high school teacher and football coach.

In effect, Harris has invited middle America to the table.

Voters are hungry for a message of unity. Let’s not go back. Harris has already said she would sign the bipartisan immigration bill her opponent throttled in the Senate. That’s a start.

Now call on us all to roll up our sleeves and work together. Find a better way for America together.

Robert Fox, Los Angekes

To the editor: In 2010, I had the privilege of getting to know Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro personally when he was kind enough to meet me at a Downtown Pittsburgh hotel along with his chief of staff to discuss state government issues.

Then, Shapiro was an up-and-coming state representative from Abington, Pa., and I always had the sense that he was a leader who was going to ascend beyond that level.

I am disappointed that our governor was not selected to be Harris’ running mate. I believe he would have energized the electorate and served to deliver our battleground state to the Democrats. I hope she has not erred in selecting someone who up until recently was unknown outside his state and who does not project vibrancy and youth.

I will look at the bright side: Pennsylvania will continue to reap the benefits of having a true man of the people to lead us for at least another two and a half years.

Oren Spiegler, Peters Township, Pa.

To the editor: Harris has made just the right choice for a running mate.

With a fairly deep bench of talented Democrats from which to choose, Walz is the one who brings a lot to the ticket without taking anything away. Harris’ judgment should be applauded.

The unexpected benefit of this race, with President Biden dropping out so late, is the clear revelation that 18-month campaigns are counterproductive, serving primarily the media and leaving the electorate numb and confused. Three or four months is more than enough.

Let’s focus on November.

Bart Braverman, Indio