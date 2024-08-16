Letters to the Editor: Offended by couch jokes? Wait until you hear Trump talk about women

To the editor: A letter writer recently complained that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, had made an off-color joke at a campaign rally about his Republican opponent, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Coincidentally, on the same day that letter ran in print, there was an article reporting the overtly venomous, sexist and racist comments that former President Trump makes about many women, but especially his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

So instead of being offended by a harmless joke, let’s deal with the real issue here: Trump constantly denigrates and insults women, including one of the most intelligent and accomplished women in our country, if not the world.

Trump’s hate-filled verbal assaults are proof of his diminished intellect, his unhinged desperation and his lifelong inability to face reality and be held accountable for his copious indiscretions. The preposterous elevation to the highest office in the land of a man of such low character personifies the very definition of the word “obscene.”

Penelope Burley, Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.