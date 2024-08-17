Letters to the Editor: Rep. Maxine Waters on why she wants to cut federal funding for Inglewood’s people mover

SoFi Stadium, which will be served by a planned people mover connecting it to the Metro K Line, is seen before Taylor Swift’s concert on Aug. 3, 2023.

To the editor: The planned Inglewood people mover is an outrageously expensive, $2-billion boondoggle that will travel only 1.6 miles with just three stations. Who besides the developers, advisors and consultants stand to benefit? Not the people of Inglewood. (“Inglewood’s people mover is at risk. It should be built,” Opinion, July 26)

This project is not designed to improve access to public transportation for local residents or connect them to jobs and services. Projects like this make ordinary citizens think their leaders are oblivious to their needs.

The line will cost more than $1.2 billion per mile to build and more than $33 million per year to operate. In comparison, Metro’s K Line, which will travel 8.5 miles when fully opened next year and have eight stations, cost less than $300 million per mile.

Proponents say the project will take people from the Metro system to the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome, all in Inglewood. But the people attending events there can afford to arrange their own transportation or use shuttle buses at a fraction of the cost.

Proponents also claim it will support 17,000 jobs, yet their project will cause more than 40 Inglewood small businesses to be removed under eminent domain. These businesses were already creating jobs, and their workers will lose theirs when they are forced to close.

Inglewood should address the needs of its residents. Instead, the school district there is planning to close five campuses, and city leaders are promoting the development of market-rate housing, when residents need affordable housing. L.A. County has a severe affordable housing crisis, with more than 75,000 people experiencing homelessness.

For all these reasons, I removed $200 million designated for the people mover from a federal funding bill, and I offered an amendment to transfer the funds to affordable housing. I hope the House will adopt my amendment this year.

Our efforts would be best spent focusing on the real needs of the people of Inglewood, rather than the convenience of the wealthy and privileged who can enjoy sports and entertainment.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles)