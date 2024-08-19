Letters to the Editor: Bottled water is a con. Tap water is fine, get a filter if you’re worried

Water flows from a pipe near the site where BlueTriton Brands collects water for bottling in the San Bernardino Mountains.

To the editor: One of the greatest cons in American history has been convincing people that water in plastic bottles is better than what comes out of the tap. (“Forest Service orders Arrowhead bottled water company to shut down California pipeline,” Aug. 7)

Tap water is perfectly safe and healthy. What is not perfectly safe and healthy for the world is drawing millions and millions of bottles’ worth of water from springs — where the water is, if not outright stolen, acquired through dubious underhanded deals.

The water is, of course, perfectly safe to drink. But every time you grab one of those water bottles, remember that it took oil to produce that bottle. And, bottles are among the biggest contributors of unrecycled plastic on the planet.

The excellent documentary “Tapped Out” explored the same issue in Maine with Poland Springs. If you are that concerned about the water you drink, buy a water filter. Drink tap water to save the planet.

Doug Jones, Los Feliz

To the editor: I commend District Ranger Michael Nobles of the U.S. Forest Service for telling BlueTriton Brands to stop drawing water from the San Bernardino Mountains and selling it as bottled water. This is a brave action in going up against such a formidable corporation.

A friend of mine was a district ranger here in Santa Barbara. She would remind me, “We are only hourly employees.”

Otis Calef, Santa Barbara