Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s animal shelter problems continue. That’s disgraceful

To the editor: As one who has rescued and owned cats and dogs her entire life, I am beyond upset and disgusted by the lack of services for the dogs and cats at several L.A. city animal shelters. (“Top leadership in flux at troubled L.A. Animal Services department as general manager takes unexplained leave,” Aug. 16)

It is beyond belief that some shelters cannot even meet minimal humane standards of care and end up euthanizing one animal just to make room for a new dog or cat. How can the staff turn away offers of support from residents offering to volunteer? It is clear that employees don’t want anyone telling them what needs to be changed.

There are so many wealthy individuals who support animal organizations. Let’s hope very large donations to shelters are made so that managers who are experienced, compassionate and innovative can be hired to turn them around.

People should ask themselves how their personalities and attitudes would change if they lived in one room, were never allowed to go outside and barely had enough to eat. Don’t blame the cat or dog for becoming scared and enraged; change the system.

Judy R . Martin, Los Angeles

To the editor: Carol Mithers’ piece on the role poverty plays in the surrendering of pets in L.A. was insightful and informative. Having read the article, I find myself having a bit more compassion for those who must make the gut-wrenching decision to give up a beloved pet.

One only has to pull up images of the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans showing pets perched on rooftops awaiting rescue. Many residents were forced to leave their dogs and cats behind because shelters would not accept pets.

Now, homeless shelters are starting to take pets with displaced families. My gratitude to Downtown Dog Rescue for all they do to keep unhoused people and their pets together.

Too many issues underlie the problem of overpopulation at our animal shelters, but I do not believe poverty is at the core.

A case in point: A separate article highlights the failure of our mayor to improve the conditions of L.A.’s animal shelters. She vowed to fix this problem when she took office in 2022. But two years later, many shelters are at more than 200% capacity, and dogs are dying every day on her watch.

Oh, by the way: I am one of those people who would most definitely “sleep on the street instead of giving up my dogs,” if I had to face that choice.

Rosemary Chiaverini, Sherman Oaks