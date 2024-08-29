Letters to the Editor: Mute his microphone? Republicans don’t trust Trump to control himself debating Harris

To the editor: The so-called dispute about whether the microphones for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump should be muted during the Sept. 10 presidential debate is ridiculous.

If only there were a way to stop an opponent from interrupting during the debate. How about just shutting up?

In insisting on muted microphones, the Republicans are literally admitting that Trump will be unable to police himself and not interrupt Harris after his turn to speak is over. So sad.

Gary Yates, Los Angeles

To the editor: Despite evidence to the contrary, both Harris and Trump were raised at a time when rules and manners mattered.

When you were invited to a special event, the host chose the menu, the attire category and the table assignment. The guest would RSVP and be honored to be included in such a momentous occasion.

The “guests” at the presidential debate should allow the host to set the rules and not quibble over whether it should be black tie or cocktail attire.

Perhaps debate host ABC News will choose to split the difference: one half with muted mics, the other without. Whatever the decision, the candidates should be gracious guests, follow the rules and give the voters a chance to compare them side by side on Sept. 10.

Linda Shahinian, Culver City