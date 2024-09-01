Letters to the Editor: Why American Jews don’t have a home in the Republican Party

To the editor: While Israel is of prime importance to most Jews, the majority of us have long supported the Democratic Party because its policy has been to help people in need. The responsibility to help others has been ingrained in Jews by the Torah, the Jewish bible, which stresses that we should help the stranger. (“Are American Jews losing their long-standing political home in the Democratic Party?” Opinion, Aug. 26)

On the other hand, the Republican Party policy has been to reduce taxes and let people in need help themselves.

Former President Trump claims that he has done more for the Jews than any other president, forgetting Harry Truman, who immediately recognized the new state of Israel upon its declaration in 1948.

He says that he cannot understand why a Jew would vote for a Democrat. As a Jew, I have long wondered how any Jew could vote for a Republican.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar

To the editor: The headline of Yardena Schwartz’s article, “Are American Jews losing their long-standing political home in the Democratic Party?,” is both misleading and provocative.

At best, it poses a rhetorical question that suggests the answer might just be “yes.” If one were to read no further, that might be the conclusion one could draw. It is not until the final paragraph that some reassurance is weakly offered: “American Jews’ relationship with Democrats has certainly been complicated, but ... it’s likely to remain strong.”

The first impression, however, is the lasting one. The suggestion of Jews abandoning their affiliation with the Democratic Party by asking the question in the first place is damaging and, I hope, not at all true.

Rochelle Ginsburg, Beverly Hills