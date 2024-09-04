Letters to the Editor: Arlington’s heroes aren’t political props for a draft-dodging ex-president

Former President Trump, center, participates in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider at Arlington National Cemetery on Aug. 26.

To the editor: I take great umbrage that the brave souls resting at Arlington National Cemetery have been used as props for a draft-dodging, racist former president. There have been no members of Donald Trump’s family who have been “suckers” or “losers” and earned a place among our heroes.

My great grandfather, all of his brothers, my grandfather, all of his brothers, all of my uncles, my stepfather and my brother are all resting in national cemeteries. My birth father, who was Bahamian, was honored with an American flag.

They were all Black. Not a single one of them was a Republican. What they really were simply American boys fighting for their country.

Let them rest in the peace and honor they deserve.

Rene Childress, View Park

..

To the editor: My father is buried in Section 4 of Arlington National Cemetery. He is between two Vietnam War veterans.

My father, Army Col. Robert R. Selway Jr., died of a stroke, presumably from the stress of training the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military fighter pilots and bombers during World War II. He went to the United States Military Academy at West Point. My mother is buried with him.

Did Trump really think he could have a photo-op in Section 60 at Arlington? Did one of his staff members strike a woman working for the cemetery?

He should stay away from my mother and father.

Bonnie Selway, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: Federal law prohibits campaign activities in military cemeteries. Although we do not know the intent of the invitation by the Gold Star families who invited Trump to Arlington, it cannot override federal law and military policy.

There should have been no question that Trump’s staff overstepped when one of its members reportedly pushed aside an Arlington staffer who tried to stop the developing political event. The “sacred moment” has subsequently appeared on social media, which is precisely what Arlington officials intended to avoid.

Was Trump honoring the loss experienced by Gold Star families with his visit? Or was he trying to rehabilitate his reputation following repeated missteps in which he labeled our veterans as “suckers” and “losers” and questioned the significance of the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Frederick Roth, Rancho Cucamonga

..

To the editor: I always enjoy reading Robin Abcarian’s opinion columns, as I do with all of the journalists at the L.A. Times.

However, I long for the day when we don’t have to read yet another article about this terrible man who has done yet another terrible thing.

Is it newsworthy? Most definitely. I’m just so tired of it all, after what seems like 100 years now and not just nine. I’m exhausted from it all.

I’m not normalizing his behavior. I’m just saying please, go away.

Shelley Keith, Sherman Oaks