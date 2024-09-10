Letters to the Editor: Stop this heat wave from becoming the ‘new normal.’ End fossil fuels

To the editor: Why would any city want the honor of bragging rights about life-threatening temperatures? (100 days of 100-degree misery: A summer of relentless, oppressive heat across the West,” Sept. 5)

Levity doesn’t hurt, but when it comes to the effects of climate change, there’s not much to laugh about, except perhaps this quote from the article:

“‘These are levels of heat that are extreme and are what we generally expect to see more of as the climate system, warms,’ [said UC Irvine professor Jane Baldwin], although she added that more analysis needs to be done to determine whether this is going to be the new normal for California.”

That’s when I cracked up. More studies? To prove what we are actually experiencing?

The best way we can stop the juggernaut of climate catastrophe is to stop burning fossil fuels. We have all the analyses we need to prove that theory. Now we need government at all levels to lead the way, and we the people to make them lead.

Meredith Rose, Pasadena