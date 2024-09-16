Letters to the Editor: Trump can win. There is something wrong with our nation

Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank holds a MAGA hat while listening to former President Trump speak Friday in his city.

To the editor: If, as Republican strategist Scott Jennings writes, former President Trump is in a strong position to win despite his debate performance, then there is something wrong with our nation.

Trump, who has never won the popular vote, is a beneficiary of the unfair, archaic electoral college. In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, he defended the violent mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol, he said the 2020 election was stolen from him, he savaged people he appointed to his administration but now oppose him, and he reiterated the made-up story about Haitian migrants eating their neighbors’ pets.

In the debate, he lost control, affirming his lack of a grasp on reality.

Jennings acknowledged that Trump lost the debate. He also described Trump’s convention speech as disappointing. He has lost touch with reality and does not have respect for this country.

If Trump wins, America loses.

Michael Miller, Pasadena

To the editor: Jennings said the debate moderators ignored Harris’ “whoppers.” The whoppers she told (maybe two?) weren’t anything that would lead her supporters to commit acts of violence.

Did Jennings see the same debate I did? Immigrants eating pets, babies being killed after they’re born — correcting these lies was a public service by the moderators.

There was one person on the stage who was stable, intelligent and competent enough to be the leader of our country. The other was racist, narcissistic and just plain creepy with his weird conspiracy theories.

Trump has no business being anywhere near the Oval Office. Jennings should stop being such an irresponsible shill for him.

Debbie Imsland, Milwaukie, Ore.

To the editor: Jennings felt the moderators were far more prepared to fact check Trump. Perhaps that’s because, according to the Washington Post, Trump lied or gave misleading information more than 30,000 times during his presidency, making it necessary to fact-check him.

It is amazing they only fact-checked a few of his lies.

Phil Edwards, Murrieta