Letters to the Editor: The KNX reporter who made being stuck in L.A. traffic fun

To the editor: Patt Morrison’s SigAlert article was excellent. However, I want to correct a glaring omission.

Her part about Los Angeles traffic reporters didn’t mention one of the most prominent ones: the late, great Bill Keene, who reported on traffic and weather for KNX for nearly 40 years.

Keene was known for his bad puns. When there was a report of several dogs running loose on the freeway, he reported it as a “six pack of curs.”

When car phones became common in the 1980s, Keene started his KNX tipster line for people to call in about accidents, heavy traffic and more. My handle was “Ventura Pete.” He would answer the calls himself when he wasn’t broadcasting, and he even hosted an event for his tipsters at which KNX gave away special Thomas Guides (I still have mine).

Keene enlivened and informed the commutes of many Angelenos over the years.

Peter Steinman, Palm Desert