Letters to the Editor: If only Vin Scully had been here to call Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 season

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani hits his 50th home run of the season in Miami on Thursday.

To the editor: I keep imagining how the late Dodgers announcer Vin Scully would have called the historic game on Sept. 19 when Shohei Ohtani exceeded 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

As good as his “day at the office” was, there is still room for improvement. I mean, six hits in six at-bats is great, but only half of those hits were home runs.

And then there is the future candy bar. Reggie Jackson had one. When will Ohtani’s be on the market? For now, his favorite one is probably PayDay. Since he has already been shown the money, now he must be thinking, “Sho-me the candy bar.”

Now I’m waiting for his endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

John Saville, Corona

..

To the editor: It seems like a harmonic convergence for Ohtani to make baseball history on the same night his team clinches a spot in the postseason for the first time in his Major League Baseball career.

I can’t imagine even Ohtani having the same sustained drive while playing to the half-empty seats in Anaheim in meaningless games, instead of being in the dugout with fellow MVPs Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Clayton Kershaw in a tight pennant race to the cheers of adoring fans in packed Dodger Stadium.

Some things are just meant to be.

Reeve Richard, Burbank

..

To the editor: Have you watched videos of Babe Ruth running the basepaths?

Of course he didn’t make the 50-50 club. He’s an all-time great, but I wonder how he ever made it to first base in time for a mere single. If he had Ohtani’s running legs, he might have batted .600.

Ohtani’s got it all.

Joel Athey, Valley Village