Letters to the Editor: California finally fixed its plastic bag ban, which wasn’t a ban at all

Plastic bags at the Burbank Recycling Center are prepared for shipping out of the U.S. in 2013.

To the editor: Los Angeles passed a ban on supermarket plastic bags in 2013, which the state followed with its ban a year later, preempting L.A.’s ordinance. But the state version had an amendment lobbied for by the plastics industry allowing thicker plastic bags to be sold, marketed as reusable. This created an environmental disaster. (“Governor signs California plastic bag bill into law,” Sept. 22)

Have you ever seen someone bring these scam “reusable” bags back? I haven’t. It has been estimated that plastic bag waste sent to landfills has increased by more than 40% since the bag ban was passed.

It took 10 years for the Legislature to overcome the lobbying power of the plastics industry and close this horrible loophole. Billions of plastic bags will now be removed from the waste stream, no longer causing harm as they break down into micro-plastics. Oceans, rivers, marine life and ultimately humans who ingest them will be better protected.

Bravo to the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Paul Koretz, Los Angeles

The writer, a City Council member from 2009-22, authored Los Angeles’ bag ban.

To the editor: Although I couldn’t agree more with the intent behind banning all plastic grocery bags, I fear the state will still fail to meet its goal.

There are far too many stores offering plastic bags — Home Depot is just one example. It has single-use plastic bags at its check-out registers for free. Sporting goods stores, clothing stores, pretty much all stores that are not grocers, including our local farmer’s market, offer plastic bags.

To truly make a difference, plastic bags should be withheld at all retail stores, including restaurants that bag up leftovers. We all need to do our part to reduce the use of plastic.

Susan Cossaboom, Yorba Linda

To the editor: So, the reusable plastic bags for which we paid 10 cents apiece are now illegal. They are not easily recyclable.

What about the plastic and polystyrene that the meats and other products that are wrapped in? They are not recyclable.

What about all the polystyrene that manufacturers and fast-food outlets use to package their products? What about all the plastics that are used to package soaps, cleaners, solvents, oils and other items?

Bring your used bags (that you purchased) back to the store so they can be recycled? Most just end up back in a landfill.

Let’s just go back to free paper bags. Stop nickel-and-diming the public.

Mike Hayashi, Ladera Heights