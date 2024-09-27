Letters to the Editor: Is JD Vance a Christian or a ‘Christofascist’?

To the editor: Having read the article on Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance’s authoritarian leanings and his 2019 conversion to Catholicism, I am unconvinced that he is really a Christian. He makes this more obvious with his angry, divisive rhetoric.

The Christians of various denominations I know are kind to strangers, do not lie with callous abandon and do not befriend unrepentant convicts. They are not racists, xenophobes or misogynists, and they are not hurtful, antagonistic and cruel.

They are, in fact, the exact antithesis of how Vance presents himself. Come to think of it, there is one label that describes Vance: Christofascist.

One would be hard-pressed to find two more ungodly candidates than those at the top of the Republican ticket. Sadly, the “grace” Vance sought by becoming a Catholic clearly has completely evaded him.

If he wanted to act more like a man of faith, Vance should take a page from President Biden’s book. He is a Catholic who exemplifies kindness, sacrifice, inclusion and altruism — all traits essential in true public servants, regardless of religious affiliation.

Penelope Burley, Santa Rosa Valley

To the editor: The last thing our planet needs is another institution or political movement demanding increased (or mandated) human reproduction. We’ve just about killed the planet with our abundant presence as it is.

God must be up there shaking his head, thinking: “Idiots! Here I gave you responsibility for the well-being of Earth and the free will to ensure it, but you’ve squandered opportunities at every turn.”

Ann Bowman, Santa Monica