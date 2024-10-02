Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump’s polling strength on the economy makes no sense

To the editor: Poll after poll shows Americans trust former President Trump on the economy and worry that Vice President Kamala Harris will spark more inflation. However, it is Trump’s policies that should worry us. (“Harris’ economic plan is a grab bag of targeted subsidies. Trump’s is nonsense on stilts,” column, Sept. 30)

Two of his signature policies are blanket tariffs and mass deportation. Each is highly inflationary, and together, they will result in inflation like nobody has ever seen, to use his tired rhetoric.

Tariffs directly raise prices. As for mass deportation, most of those targeted have low-paying jobs doing things Americans don’t want to do. If they suddenly vanish, those jobs will not be easily filled, requiring massive wage increases, which will in turn create shortages and spike prices, especially for food.

Advertisement

The inflation spike after 2020 was an unavoidable result of the pandemic, caused by neither President Biden nor Trump. Biden did an incredible job getting it back under control.

It could have been so much worse — and it will be if Trump is reelected.

Bob Deen, Altadena

..

To the editor: The economy is the major issue for much of the electorate. There are voters who are not sure of Harris and her economic plans.

Advertisement

Perhaps columnist Doyle McManus can explain what Harris means by an “opportunity economy.” She is rather vague on her specific economic policies, which certainly doesn’t help undecided voters.

Janet Polak, Beverly Hills