Letters to the Editor: Happy 100th birthday to our exemplar Christian president, Jimmy Carter

To the editor: Happy 100th birthday, former President Jimmy Carter!

Thank you for dedicating your whole adult life to the service of our country. Most of all, thank you for reminding us that a practicing Christian is one who loves God, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, heals the sick, welcomes the stranger, visits the imprisoned and loves his neighbor, even the “least” among us.

Please pray that the United States is blessed with more leaders like you.

Linda Mele Johnson, Long Beach

To the editor: In the early 1970s, when the Los Angeles-headquartered architectural firm where I worked opened an office in Atlanta, the president of the firm and I, as head of public relations, were invited to meet the governor of Georgia. The governor was a man named Jimmy Carter.

During our visit with the governor, I was so impressed with his questions, his interest and his personality, that when we left I mentioned to his aide that Carter, who reminded me of John F. Kennedy, should run for president.

Answered the aide in his Southern accent, “He’s thinkin’ of that.”

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar