Letters to the Editor: Jack Smith’s new Jan. 6 filing ought to embarrass the Supreme Court

An image of a noose and gallows outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is displayed during a House hearing in 2022.

To the editor: Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s recent court filing, which addresses the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Trump is immune from prosecution for official acts, exposes new and deeply disturbing details of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

It reveals overwhelming evidence that Trump himself was the architect of the attempt to undermine our election and overthrow the will of the people. It also proves unequivocally that Trump was responsible for the deaths and injuries that were the result of the riot.

This includes the threat to his own vice president, Mike Pence, who Trump deliberately exposed to extreme danger. As Smith’s filing reveals, Trump’s only reaction to being told that Pence was in peril was, “So what?”

In other words, the former president engineered a potential assassination.

If the Supreme Court continues to ignore the evidence regarding Trump’s treachery, what is to stop any future president from sending a group of thugs to hang the justices? Would this also constitute an official act?

Dennis Clausen, Escondido

To the editor: In light of Smith’s new filing, the country owes a great debt of gratitude to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), who originally and consistently opposed Trump’s tyrannical ambition.

Without his sometimes singular patriotic voice, the coup may have succeeded.

John Gallogly, Los Angeles