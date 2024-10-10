Letters to the Editor: L.A. County is fed up with George Gascón’s criminal justice experiment

To the editor: With the highest regard for the Los Angeles Times as a company and the purveyor of facts regarding myriad issues and community concerns, I strongly and emphatically disagree with the editorial board’s decision to endorse L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón for reelection.

The most important thing that can be done about this climate of lawlessness and thievery is to change the district attorney to someone who is seen as a no-nonsense, tough-on-crime prosecutor who will enforce the law and protect both life and property.

Perception is real, and it affects behavior. I personally have seen how those who commit crimes have become more brazen in L.A. County. Criminals aptly perceive that there will be little to no consequence for their actions under our current district attorney.

Nathan Hochman, who is running against Gascón, will change that perception and end this feeling of lawlessness in a fair and effective manner.

Jules Bagneris III, Los Angeles

To the editor: In 2018, I attended a Democratic Party event in Pasadena, and Alex Villanueva asked us, “Isn’t it time to elect a Democrat to be the sheriff of L.A. County”? He then went on to tell us he was a true progressive.

Very shortly into his tenure he proved to be anything but progressive and was ousted in his next election.

In 2020, Gascón promised to make liberal changes to how the district attorney’s office prosecutes cases. Upon taking office, he rapidly instituted those changes

Now, four years later, polls show he will probably be ousted not for breaking his campaign promises, but rather for keeping them. You have to love the irony.

Ron Garber, Duarte

To the editor: The pendulum has swung too far. As a local public official and elected mayor by the citizens of Whittier, I know that the first responsibility to the people we serve is maintaining their safety.

And there is fear in the minds of the people of Whittier and Los Angeles County.

No one wants to go back to the era of “lock ‘em up and throw away the keys.” But the Gascón social experiment of picking which laws to enforce has failed. His experiment has harmed people, and it is time for the pendulum to swing back toward the middle.

Electing Hochman, who will fully enforce the law, is the only way to swing it back.

Joe Vinatieri, Whittier

The writer is mayor of Whittier.