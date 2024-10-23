Letters to the Editor: Why aren’t solar panels on every warehouse roof in the Inland Empire?

Industrial warehouses alongside the 215 Freeway in Mead Valley, a warehouse-dense community in the Inland Empire.

To the editor: The picture accompanying your article on the explosive growth of warehouses in the Inland Empire illustrates a glaring oversight, also evidenced in every illustration of such growth.

Why isn’t it mandated in building codes that the roofs of these sprawling structures be covered with solar panels? There are miles and miles of roofing on air-conditioned, huge buildings using power from a stressed grid, when they all could be creating their own power.

How can this be mandated?

Meg Quinn Coulter, Los Angeles

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Voting for politicians who are in the pockets of Big Business creates an environment of unregulated growth that eventually steamrolls over individual citizens.

Those same politicians know they will get reelected anyway because their voters only pay attention to the culture-war issues, and then whine about economics and government arrogance afterward.

David G. Echt, Torrance

Advertisement

..

To the editor: The best way to get rid of warehouses? Stop feeding the pig.

Stop buying online and support brick-and-mortar businesses.

Sandy Mishodek, Running Springs, Calif.