Letters to the Editor: I’m from a military family. Generals warning of a president’s fascism is a really big deal

Retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s longest-serving White House chief of staff, has said the former president fits the definition of a fascist.

To the editor: I grew up in Coronado as a military brat. My male ancestors fought in every American battle for freedom and justice, from the Revolutionary War to the Korean War. My father and grandfather both served as Naval officers during World War II and emulated a steadfast allegiance to their country and its institutions. (“John Kelly says Trump is a ‘fascist’ who while in office repeatedly praised Hitler,” Oct. 23)

I came of age questioning the Vietnam War. My father’s respect never wavered for the decisions made by two presidents. His upbringing and military training taught him to rely on the good intent and integrity of his commander in chief.

From the beginning of his term in office, former President Trump treated “his” military officials with disdain, and often demeans them in public. Bullies tend to target people who are a better version of themselves. The highest-level military leaders have consistently responded with restraint and dignity, in deference to the commander in chief.

A titanic change has occurred recently — high-ranking military officers are publicly speaking out regarding Trump’s fascist words and demeanor. When career military leaders can no longer remain silent, it’s because they’ve chosen to put their allegiance to the United States and Constitution above a danger to our country.

We must listen to what they are telling us.

Mary Rider, Idyllwild, Calif.

To the editor: I cast my first vote for president (Dwight D. Eisenhower) in 1956, so you know it was with creaky joints that I walked a distance to drop my ballot into the secure box at my county’s headquarters for the coming presidential election.

What a contrast between a man who as supreme Allied commander led the effort to free Europe from the dictatorship of Adolph Hitler. Eisenhower no doubt felt sorrow as he reviewed his young troops before the assault on Normandy. He was a worthy president when he won that high office.

Contrast that with Donald Trump and the unworthiness he demonstrated as president.

I proudly swore an oath to democracy when I became a teacher. Now I fear that such a “loyalty oath,” should Trump be elected again, would be to a fledgling dictatorship.

I cannot fathom how so many of my fellow citizens have turned a blind eye to what should be their first priority in this election: fealty to our democratic ideals.

Joanne Oroark, Santa Barbara

To the editor: For several years we’ve seen much head-shaking over Trump’s abiding hold on his voters, but I think we’ve missed the essence. His appeal is not fascism, it’s respect.

For decades liberalism has moved from championing open-mindedness to telling others to shut up and do as told because the elite must know better. I first noticed this mindset decades ago with a 1976 New Yorker magazine cover satirically depicting everything west of Manhattan as wasteland. Then there was disparagement of the heart of our country as “flyover states,” and let’s not forget the dismissal of the “deplorables.”

I’m rather well educated and told that I’m quite intelligent. I have known a number of individuals who’ve not gone beyond high school and who are not only intelligent but knowledgeable about social issues, economics, foreign policy and much more. Yet they all conveyed the denigration they feel from our formally educated dictators.

If we lose this election to Trump, it will be caused by our arrogance and willful ignorance. I hope we don’t, and I hope we learn.

Paul Malykont, Los Osos, Calif.

To the editor: Is it possible young people don’t shudder at the mention of Hitler’s name?

I was 12 years old when World War II ended and my parents began receiving letters from Europe. They sat at the kitchen table and read them out loud, sobbing as they learned of siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles and neighbors, all slaughtered by Hitler. It was not only Jews, but also the infirm, the so-called deviants, political enemies, anyone he didn’t like.

When a retired general tells us that Trump wished he had Hitler’s generals, we should all shudder.

Florence Weinberger, Malibu

To the editor: Trump should think twice if he wants generals with the same loyalty as those who served Hitler. It was some of those generals behind the Operation Valkyrie attempted assassination of Hitler on July 20, 1944.

Cary Adams, North Hollywood